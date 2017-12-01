How New York City Subway Track Repair Workers Avoid Getting Hit by Trains Coming Into the Station

I shot this video with my mobile phone in NYC on the F train, 5-25-2014. Watch what happens!

While waiting on the F Train at 23rd Street in New York City, resident Josh Gordon found himself watching a group of subway workers repairing a track. When Gordon began filming them, the workers received notice that a train was coming into the station. One by one, the men took their places in the recessed areas in the tiled wall opposite the platform. While this might seem obvious, many New Yorkers have seen those recesses but never really thought about what purpose they actually served. Now we know!

