Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How New York City Subway Track Repair Workers Avoid Getting Hit by Trains Coming Into the Station

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Subway Worker Safe Place

While waiting on the F Train at 23rd Street in New York City, resident Josh Gordon found himself watching a group of subway workers repairing a track. When Gordon began filming them, the workers received notice that a train was coming into the station. One by one, the men took their places in the recessed areas in the tiled wall opposite the platform. While this might seem obvious, many New Yorkers have seen those recesses but never really thought about what purpose they actually served. Now we know!

I shot this video with my mobile phone in NYC on the F train, 5-25-2014. Watch what happens!

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy