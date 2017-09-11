The New Voice of Kermit the Frog Performs ‘Rainbow Connection’ Live at The Hollywood Bowl

Kermit The Frog and The Muppets performing “Rainbow Connection” from “The Muppet Movie” with guest host Bobby Moynihan, special guest Paul Williams, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Thomas Wilkins at The Hollywood Bowl on September 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

