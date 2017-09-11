Laughing Squid

The New Voice of Kermit the Frog Performs ‘Rainbow Connection’ Live at The Hollywood Bowl

Kermit at Hollywood Bowl

On September 8, 2017, puppeteer Matt Vogel, the new voice of Kermit the Frog performed live with his fellow Muppets the classic Muppet Movie song “The Rainbow Connection” at the The Hollywood Bowl to a really appreciative crowd. Kermit and The Muppets were accompanied by singer Paul Williams and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra.

Kermit The Frog and The Muppets performing “Rainbow Connection” from “The Muppet Movie” with guest host Bobby Moynihan, special guest Paul Williams, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Thomas Wilkins at The Hollywood Bowl on September 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

via Nerdist


