Will Smith Keeps a Magic Wand From Destroying the Planet in a New Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Bright’

Netflix released the second official trailer for Bright, their upcoming fantasy action film directed by David Ayer, written by Max Landis, and starring Will Smith. The trailer follows Scott Ward (Will) and his partner, Orc cop Nick Jakoby (Joel Edgerton), as they try to keep a magic wand from destroying the planet. Bright is set to premiere on Netflix December 22nd, 2017.
Set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies have been co-existing since the beginning of time. Bright is genre-bending action movie that follows two cops from very different backgrounds. Ward (Will Smith) and Jakoby (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine patrol night and encounter a darkness that will ultimately alter the future and their world as they know it.