Will Smith Keeps a Magic Wand From Destroying the Planet in a New Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Bright’

Set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies have been co-existing since the beginning of time. Bright is genre-bending action movie that follows two cops from very different backgrounds. Ward (Will Smith) and Jakoby (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine patrol night and encounter a darkness that will ultimately alter the future and their world as they know it.

Netflix released the second official trailer for Bright , their upcoming fantasy action film directed by David Ayer , written by Max Landis , and starring Will Smith . The trailer follows Scott Ward (Will) and his partner, Orc cop Nick Jakoby ( Joel Edgerton ), as they try to keep a magic wand from destroying the planet. Bright is set to premiere on Netflix December 22nd, 2017.

