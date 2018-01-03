Beautifully Detailed Negative Space Designs Cut Into the Blades of Delicate Brown Leaves

Visual artist Omar Asadi has created an absolutely gorgeous series of highly detailed negative space designs that are skillfully carved into the delicate blades of brown leaves. Some of these beautiful carvings include faces, birds and trees with some of them making strong statements about world events. In an essay written on Bored Panda, Asadi talks about his childhood fascination with decorating leaves.
My leaf art is rooted in my childhood when there was a deep emotional relation between me and nature. As a child, I used a needle to create shapes on leaves or fallen rose petals. …I use cutting and carving techniques to create forms and shapes to transform an ordinary leaf into a delicate piece of art through a very time-consuming process. In general, it’s my way to depict the difference between the ways we see our surroundings, to show we do not tend to notice the ordinary things unless they are brought to our attention.
via Bored Panda