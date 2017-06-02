NBA Basketball Players Read Mean Tweets About Themselves on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jimmy Kimmel aired a funny new NBA edition of Mean Tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live where a group of professional basketball players read all sorts of mean-spirited tweets about themselves.

Sports fans are very passionate about their favorite teams and players. They love to love, and sometimes they love to hate. With that said, it’s time for another special NBA edition of #MeanTweets featuring Zach LaVine, DeAndre Jordan, Mike Conley Jr., Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Jay Williams, Caron Butler, Doc Rivers, Walt Frazier, Michelle Beadle, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Magic Johnson, Shaq and Karl Malone.