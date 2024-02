Swedish Music Store Employees Play Cover Songs on Instruments in Store to Celebrate Friday Afternoons

Employees at DLX Music in Stockholm, Sweden, celebrate every Friday afternoon with unique covers of popular songs, including “I Want Candy”, “Misirlou”, “Funkytown”, “Basket Case”, or “Gimme Some Lovin'”. Each cover also features an alternate use of a random instrument in the store, such as circling percussion, the upside-down use of a right-handed guitar by a left-handed guitarist, or a basket over the singer’s head. All in all, it looks like a really fun place to work.

via The Awesomer