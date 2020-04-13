Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Marvelous Music Machines That Emit Beautiful Sounds

by on

Music sculptor Bichopalo creates marvelous machines that emit beautifully calming sounds. Some of these cleverly designed sculptures feature the artist’s plants and his pet birds, who just happily perch wherever possible. Bichopalo explained just how much his birds do for his creative process.

…the real rockstars are my little partners: Pico and Verdi. These two little fellas have been with me for a while, making me laugh and giving me incredible presents every single day. It’s incredible how these little creatures can emit such an intense light. If you have pets you know what I mean. They are family, pure unconditional love, no matter what, especially these weird days of quarantine is needed more than ever.

via Boing Boing


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved