Marvelous Music Machines That Emit Beautiful Sounds

Music sculptor Bichopalo creates marvelous machines that emit beautifully calming sounds. Some of these cleverly designed sculptures feature the artist’s plants and his pet birds, who just happily perch wherever possible. Bichopalo explained just how much his birds do for his creative process.

…the real rockstars are my little partners: Pico and Verdi. These two little fellas have been with me for a while, making me laugh and giving me incredible presents every single day. It’s incredible how these little creatures can emit such an intense light. If you have pets you know what I mean. They are family, pure unconditional love, no matter what, especially these weird days of quarantine is needed more than ever.