A Hairless Bunny Named Mr. Bigglesworth Dresses Up in Cozy Sweaters to Keep His Bald Little Body Warm

An absolutely adorable bunny named Mr. Bigglesworth, who was born with a recessive trait that makes him almost completely hairless, dresses up in cozy jumpers (sweaters), blankets and costumes to ensure that his little bald body is kept warm at all times.

Mr. Bigglesworth’s human Cassandra adopted him when he was just weeks old after seeing a breeder post his picture on Facebook. The breeder gave the hairless rabbit to Cassandra for free, although no one was sure how long he would live. Luckily, Cassandra reached out to others who also live with hairless rabbits and Mr. Bigglesworth has thrived thus far.

Cassandra learn’t that Mr. Bigglesworth parents have an ff gene (hairless gene) and if two rabbits are bred with the same gene they will produce a hairless rabbit in every litter. Most don’t live past 4 weeks of age. The stories varied for the other owners of hairless rabbits, some grew fine fur all over their bodies, some grew patchy fur and other’s didn’t live long. It is still unknown what will happen to Mr. Bigglesworth, for now, he is happy and healthy.

Mr. Bigglesworth lives with humans Cassandra, Maddy, and Joshy. He also has a wonderful animal family that includes another bunny named Cinnamon Bun and a beautiful Whippet named Paris.

via Caters