With his GoPro camera, motorcyclist Matthew Murray captured scary POV footage of him driving to work through the Santa Monica Mountains in Calabasas, California, slipping on some gravel, and plunging over a 250-foot cliff. Luckily, Matthew made it out of the situation alive. Josi Phillips is currently raising money for Matthew on GoFundMe to help him with his medical costs.

