After dusting off an old Mystery Date-style board game, a mother and daughter realize the game holds more evil than amusement.

Your Date Is Here is a suspenseful horror short, created by Todd Spence and Zak White , about a mother and her little daughter ( Becca Flinn and Dani Tiernan) who sit down to play grandma’s old Mystery Date -style board game while waiting for pizza to be delivered. Little did they know that the strange game would bring on pure evil.

