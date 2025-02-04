Speedcuber Sets Guinness World Record For the Most Rubik’s Cubes Solved Underwater

Daryl Tan Hong An of Singapore set the Guinness World Record for the Most 3x3x3 Rotating Puzzle Cubes Solved Underwater. This momentous event took place in the Y40 pool in Montegrotto Terme, Italy for Lo Show Dei Record, in February 2024.

Tan Holds a Number of Speedcubing Records

According to Guinness World Records, Tan holds more speedcubing records than anyone else on Earth. He set his first record when he was 12 years old.

21-year-old Singaporean speedcuber Daryl Tan Hong An currently holds 12 Guinness World Records titles, which is more than any other cuber on Earth!