Chang Yu-Te of Taoyuan City, Taiwan set a rather effervescent Guinness World Record for an amazing 783 small soap bubbles that he blew into a larger soap bubble that encased them all.

Chang Yu-Te also set the record for the most bounces of a soap bubble at 290 bounces.