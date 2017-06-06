Laughing Squid

Mosslights, Innovative Indoor LED Moss Terrariums That Double as Table Lamps

The Mosslight is an inventive terrarium that grows moss with minimal effort under LED bulbs and a glass container that also doubles as a calming table lamp. The idea behind this stylish, nourishing lamp is to bring nature in from the outdoors, particularly in limited urban spaces that don’t have a great deal of greenery available. The Mosslight is currently conceptual and is not for sale as of this date.

It is a terrarium that combines moss plants and LED lighting, even in places where natural light does not hit, you can raise moss plants only with the light and water of the LED. You can capture nature into the interior space and direct it in the light as a table stand. Feelings are healed and entertain life..

