Giant Cities With Huge Wheels Roam the Earth Waging War in a New Trailer for Mortal Engines

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for Mortal Engines, the upcoming sci-fi action adventure film directed by Christian Rivers, written by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Peter Jackson, and based on the novel of the same name by Philip Reeve. The post-apocalyptic trailer features two heroes coming forward to help put a stop to Earth’s cities roaming the globe on huge wheels and waging war on each other. Mortal Engines is set to speed into theaters on December 14th, 2018.

Thousands of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, humankind has adapted and a new way of living has evolved. Gigantic moving cities now roam the Earth, ruthlessly preying upon smaller traction towns. Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan)—who hails from a Lower Tier of the great traction city of London—finds himself fighting for his own survival after he encounters the dangerous fugitive Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar). Two opposites, whose paths should never have crossed, forge an unlikely alliance that is destined to change the course of the future.