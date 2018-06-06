Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Giant Cities With Huge Wheels Roam the Earth Waging War in a New Trailer for Mortal Engines

by at on

Mortal Engines

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for Mortal Engines, the upcoming sci-fi action adventure film directed by Christian Rivers, written by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Peter Jackson, and based on the novel of the same name by Philip Reeve. The post-apocalyptic trailer features two heroes coming forward to help put a stop to Earth’s cities roaming the globe on huge wheels and waging war on each other. Mortal Engines is set to speed into theaters on December 14th, 2018.

Thousands of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, humankind has adapted and a new way of living has evolved. Gigantic moving cities now roam the Earth, ruthlessly preying upon smaller traction towns. Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan)—who hails from a Lower Tier of the great traction city of London—finds himself fighting for his own survival after he encounters the dangerous fugitive Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar). Two opposites, whose paths should never have crossed, forge an unlikely alliance that is destined to change the course of the future.

Mortal Engines


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP