Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Monument Valley 2, A Sequel To the Wonderful Mobile Puzzle Game Set In an Incredible World

by at on

During yesterday’s WWDC 2017 Keynote, Apple made a surprise announcement for Monument Valley 2, the long-awaited sequel to the wonderful mobile puzzle game Monument Valley set in an incredible world, created by ustwo. It’s now available for download in the App Store for the iPhone and iPad.

Set in the same universe, Monument Valley 2 tells the story of a mother and child as they embark on a journey of discovery through a stunning and impossible world.

Players will explore ever-changing landscapes, mechanics that surprise at every turn and an evolving parent-child relationship.

The team at ustwo Games have drawn inspiration from a variety of sources including mid-century illustration, theatre, toy design and even confectionary. The end result is a game in which every chapter is unique, every sound is engaging, and every moment is beautiful.

Monument Valley 2

Monument Valley 2

Monument Valley 2

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.