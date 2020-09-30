Spooky Classic Monster Christmas Tree Ornaments

Online novelty retailer Archie McPhee have released a spooky set of glass Christmas tree ornaments that feature the ghastly visages of Frankenstein’s monster, a vampire, and a werewolf.

Once a year, monsters stop lurking in the shadows and step out to warm themselves by the yule log and sing a few rounds of Christmas carols. Of course, like Santa Claus, monsters see you while you’re sleeping, but unlike him, they don’t care if you’ve been bad or good; they’ll haunt anybody!

While these ornaments are marked for Christmas, there’s certainly no reason why they can’t also be used for Halloween.