Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Thousands of Monarch Butterflies Magnificently Take to the Sky In Footage Captured by a Spy Hummingbird

by on

In an absolutely breathtaking clip from the PBS series Spy in the Wild, a mechanical hummingbird approaches a swarm of sleeping Monarch butterflies absorbing the warm sun of the Mexican mountains. As they wake from their sun-soaked slumber, they begin investigating their mechanical visitor.

In the mountains of Mexico, a spy hummingbird ventures into the heart of a breathtaking monarch butterfly swarm.

Hummingbird Spy in the Wild

Once their bodies are completely awake and the time is right, the thousands of butterflies magnificently take to the skies.

Butterfly Swarm Launch


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved