Thousands of Monarch Butterflies Magnificently Take to the Sky In Footage Captured by a Spy Hummingbird

In an absolutely breathtaking clip from the PBS series Spy in the Wild, a mechanical hummingbird approaches a swarm of sleeping Monarch butterflies absorbing the warm sun of the Mexican mountains. As they wake from their sun-soaked slumber, they begin investigating their mechanical visitor.
Once their bodies are completely awake and the time is right, the thousands of butterflies magnificently take to the skies.