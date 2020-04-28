Thousands of Monarch Butterflies Magnificently Take to the Sky In Footage Captured by a Spy Hummingbird

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In an absolutely breathtaking clip from the PBS series Spy in the Wild, a mechanical hummingbird approaches a swarm of sleeping Monarch butterflies absorbing the warm sun of the Mexican mountains. As they wake from their sun-soaked slumber, they begin investigating their mechanical visitor.

Once their bodies are completely awake and the time is right, the thousands of butterflies magnificently take to the skies.