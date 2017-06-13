An Honest Ad Revealing How Mobile Games Have Become Digital Heroin for Our Brains

On a mesmerizing episode of Cracked‘s Honest Ads series, businessman Roger Horton (Jack Hunter) stars in a parody commercial that reveals the truth about how mobile games have become digital heroin for our brains.

Want the best android and ios mobile games? Great! Just so we’re all clear here when it comes to mobile games, ‘freemium’ means ‘free until its time to steal your parents’ credit cards so you can buy your way to the end of the game that never ends.’ Now available on your favorite iPads and Android Tablets!