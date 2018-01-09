Comedian Nearly Loses His Mind While Hilariously Trying to Heat Up Soup in a Frightening Microwave

Comedian Gus Johnson released a video where he gets into character as an “adult” named Mitchell Robbins who becomes deathly afraid while hilariously trying to warm up some soup in a frightening microwave. His fear lead him to becoming very irritable, slapping his head on cabinets, and acting like an amusing fool.
