Comedian Nearly Loses His Mind While Hilariously Trying to Heat Up Soup in a Frightening Microwave

Comedian Gus Johnson released a video where he gets into character as an “adult” named Mitchell Robbins who becomes deathly afraid while hilariously trying to warm up some soup in a frightening microwave . His fear lead him to becoming very irritable, slapping his head on cabinets, and acting like an amusing fool.

