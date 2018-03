“ MiniatureGami ” is a fun little project by Cape Town artist Ross Symons of White on Rice where he creates adorably tiny piece of origami art, designed by himself and other artists from around the world, every day for the next year. Symons began his mini origimai journey on December 1st, 2017 and it will end on the 1st of December 2018.

