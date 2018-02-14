Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

milliDelta, A Small Origami-Inspired Robot Developed at Harvard That is Super Fast and Precise

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Harvard's milliDelta is an Extremely Small Robot That is Super Fast and Precise

Researchers at the Wyss Institute and Harvard SEAS has developed a millimeter-scale origami-inspired delta robot, called the milliDelta, that is extremely small (the size of a penny), fast, and precise.

Delta Robots are comprised of three articulating arms connected to an output stage. They are extremely precise and agile, and can be used for “pick & place” and 3D Printing. Researchers at the Wyss Institute and Harvard SEAS have developed a millimeter-scale delta robot, the “milliDelta.” Possible applications at this scale include microassembly, micromanipulation, and tremor cancellation in microsurgery. Our design is powered by three independently controlled piezoelectric bending actuators. (read more)

ABB Robotics posted footage of standard delta robots picking and packing salami snacks.

via The Verge

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy