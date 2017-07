On a calcium rich episode of Cracked‘s Honest Ads series, businessman Roger Horton (Jack Hunter) stars in a parody commercial that reveals the truth about how dairy products don’t actually help us to grow up big and strong.

Milk, dairy, cheese and lactose commercials are great and all but no one’s ever actually looked into how much our consumption of mammal udder juice contributes to growing up big and strong, but we just roll with it anyway.