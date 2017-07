As a tribute to Jogwheel‘s classic Microwave This series on YouTube, Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys created a super slow motion video of an airbag exploding in a microwave. The slow motion segments were filmed at 1,000fps and 2,00fps with a Phantom Flex4K camera.

Gav and Dan pay tribute to a classic internet experiment. Roasted nuts, anyone? Don’t Try at home.

Here is Jogwheel’s video from 2009.