Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Look at How Artist Pat Hines Makes Incredible Color Illustrations in Microsoft Paint

by at on

In a creative episode of Vox Almanac, host Phil Edwards interviews Boston artist Pat Hines to find out how and why he created such awesome color illustrations for his book, Camp Redblood and The Essential Revenge, with only the use of Microsoft Paint. Vox also shared two videos (part 1 and 2) that show Pat’s entire process behind one painting.

Microsoft Paint isn’t known as the best artistic tool. But Pat Hines used it to create the illustrations for his horror fantasy, Camp Redblood. And the results are incredible.

He explains how Microsoft Paint works for him, and includes notes about his favorite artists, like Herge, Ivan Bilibin, and more. He also shows why he prefers Paint to Photoshop and Illustrator and how it created his unique artistic style. This speedpaint is a reflection of years of labor.

More posts about: Art

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy