A Fascinating Collection of Microscopic Footage

Musical biology lab tech Sci-Inspi shot fascinating footage of the microscopic world around him, compiled it all together, and set it to a beautiful original guitar soundtrack.

A collection of some of my best and favorite microscopic footage. This video shows the amazing diversity of the microscopic world that is too small for our eyes to see!

Two years later, he came out with a second volume of new microscopic wonders.