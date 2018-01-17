Cocktail Chemistry demonstrates how to recreate and improve Michael Scott‘s drink, called “One Of Everything,” from The Office. The drink consists of equal parts Scotch, Absinthe, Rum, Gin, Vermouth, Triple sec, and two packs of Splenda.
