Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Postmodern Jukebox Performs a Swingin’ Jazz Cover of the ‘Meet the Flintstones’ Theme Song

by at on

Postmodern Jukebox performed a fantastic, swingin’ jazz cover of the “Meet the Flintstones” theme song from the classic 1960s animated television series The Flintstones. Their song is available to purchase from iTunes.

A post shared by Scott Bradlee (@scottbradlee) on

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Three things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

1. We offer hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

2. We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

3. Our email list features each day’s blog posts.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.