The Glitchy History That Made Max Headroom the Most Misunderstood Sinister Joke of 1980s Television

Space Feather Productions takes deep dive into the fictional AI character Max Headroom (played by actor Matt Frewer) who came to cable fame in the mid-1980s.

Max was once an investigative reporter named Edison Carter who came to a terrible end and was put back together by television producers. The last thing that Carter saw before he died, was a max headroom (maximum height) traffic sign. When he was put on the air in his robotic state he named himself after the sign.

This glitchy talking head was curt, forthright, obnoxious, and witty. His mission, albeit rather clouded, was to ridicule talk-show hosts and television executives. But his delivery was rather sinister and his Teutonic visage caused one British producer to refer to him as a member of the “master race”.