Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba Answer the Web’s Most Searched Questions About Themselves

The Dark Tower stars Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba sat down with Wired to answer the web’s most searched questions about the themselves during an Autocomplete Interview. The Dark Tower hits theaters this week.
