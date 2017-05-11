Laughing Squid

Matt Stonie Eats Big Smoke’s 9050 Calorie Drive Thru Order From Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Competitive Eater Matt “Megatoad” Stonie took on an interesting new food challenge by eating an insane 9050 calorie drive-thru order that was made by Big Smoke in the Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas video game. Here is Big Smoke’s original order.

Big Smoke's Order

