Matt Stonie Eats Big Smoke’s 9050 Calorie Drive Thru Order From Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Competitive Eater Matt “Megatoad” Stonie took on an interesting new food challenge by eating an insane 9050 calorie drive-thru order that was made by Big Smoke in the Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas video game. Here is Big Smoke’s original order.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.
by Justin Page at on
