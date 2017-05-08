Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

The First Trailer for Marvel’s Inhumans Television Series Talks About Freedom for All

by at on

Marvel released the first teaser trailer and poster for their upcoming Inhumans television series based on the race of comic book superhumans of the same name. The first two episodes of the series were shot entirely with IMAX cameras and will premiere in IMAX theatres for two weeks starting September 1st, 2017, prior to the show’s debut on ABC in the fall.

This September, “Marvel’s Inhumans” will explores the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family including Black Bolt, the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city.

Inhumans Poster

Advertisements

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.