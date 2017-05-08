The First Trailer for Marvel’s Inhumans Television Series Talks About Freedom for All

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Marvel released the first teaser trailer and poster for their upcoming Inhumans television series based on the race of comic book superhumans of the same name. The first two episodes of the series were shot entirely with IMAX cameras and will premiere in IMAX theatres for two weeks starting September 1st, 2017, prior to the show’s debut on ABC in the fall.

This September, “Marvel’s Inhumans” will explores the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family including Black Bolt, the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city.