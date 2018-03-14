The Dallas, Texas sports and comedy group Dude Perfect returned to hit the court in their latest amusing video and act out all sorts of common March Madness stereotypes.
March Madness Stereotypes. Love ’em or Hate ’em, we all know ’em.
