A Stunning Wild Dog With a Fox Face and Deer Legs

Paleontologist Danielle Dufault of Animalogic talked about the maned wolf, a stunning long-legged wild dog that looks like a cross between a fox and a deer. The name of the animal is a misnomer as the maned wolf is a canine from the genus Chrysocyon (golden dog) and of the species Canine lupus (wolf). Additionally, maned wolves are omnivorous, with the vegetation of South America making up a large part of their diet.

The Maned Wolf of South America looks like someone stitched together a deer, wolf and fox- it is certainly more than the sum of its parts.

The maned wolf is found throughout the warmer climates of South America, although the species is being protected through conservation zoos around the world.