Maneater, An Open-World Video Game Where You Terrorize the Gulf Coast as a Giant Bull Shark

Maneater is an open world RPG, developed by Blindside Interactive and published by Tripwire Interactive, that allows players to terrorize the Golf Coast waterways as a giant bull shark. Maneater is in development for PC and does not yet have a confirmed release date.

You were cut from your mother’s body and left to die in the unforgiving waters of the Gulf Coast. Your only tools are your wits, your jaws, and an uncanny ability to evolve as you feed. Anything and everything is on the menu… provided you are able to kill it before it kills you.

Maneater is an Action RPG from the minds behind “Depth”. Our goal is take the successful mechanics Depth established, and push the feeling of playing as a shark to new heights. While Depth was a multiplayer game, our focus with Maneater will be on developing a strictly single player experience that will challenge and engage the player from start to finish.