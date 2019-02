Vox did an interview with Justus Kersey, who has worn the same outfit every day for two years.

Why wear everything, when you can wear one thing that you really like? It may be radical, but it’s not wrong. We spoke about what first motivated him to take the uniform approach to style, the natural calming power of wearing something you love every day, and the occasional fringe formal cases he runs into where the jeans and shirt combo won’t cut it.