Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Virginia Man Uses a Flamethrower to Melt Away the Snow From His Driveway

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Nathanael Caplinger of Amherst, Virginia used a flamethrower to melt away the snow from his driveway after a troublesome snowstorm. According to WRIC ABC 8News, public safety officials in the Amherst area said that “while Caplinger’s method worked, it may not be for everybody.” So long snow shovels and back pain!

Caplinger told ABC affiliate WSET that he hates shoveling snow. So, after reading an ad in a magazine about a blowtorch, which advertised its usefulness in clearing snow, he decided to try it out. He bought one after researching the state and local laws and consulting with local officials. (read more)

Virginia Man Uses a Flamethrower to Clear Snow From Driveway

photo by Nathanael Caplinger

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy