Virginia Man Uses a Flamethrower to Melt Away the Snow From His Driveway

Fired up about snow removal. pic.twitter.com/fOrhVohCvE
— Will Stafford (@wx_will) January 18, 2018
Nathanael Caplinger of Amherst, Virginia used a flamethrower to melt away the snow from his driveway after a troublesome snowstorm. According to WRIC ABC 8News, public safety officials in the Amherst area said that “while Caplinger’s method worked, it may not be for everybody.” So long snow shovels and back pain!
Caplinger told ABC affiliate WSET that he hates shoveling snow. So, after reading an ad in a magazine about a blowtorch, which advertised its usefulness in clearing snow, he decided to try it out. He bought one after researching the state and local laws and consulting with local officials. (read more)
photo by Nathanael Caplinger