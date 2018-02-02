Virginia Man Uses a Flamethrower to Melt Away the Snow From His Driveway

Caplinger told ABC affiliate WSET that he hates shoveling snow. So, after reading an ad in a magazine about a blowtorch, which advertised its usefulness in clearing snow, he decided to try it out. He bought one after researching the state and local laws and consulting with local officials. ( read more )

Nathanael Caplinger of Amherst, Virginia used a flamethrower to melt away the snow from his driveway after a troublesome snowstorm. According to WRIC ABC 8News , public safety officials in the Amherst area said that “while Caplinger’s method worked, it may not be for everybody.” So long snow shovels and back pain!

