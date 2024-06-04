Man Trades Places With His Cat For a Day

Abram Engle quite amusingly traded places with Kurt, his adorable orange tabby, to see what it would be like to live as his cat for a day.

Today me and my cat are switching roles.

Kurt, on the other hand, got to enjoy the advantages of being human for 24 hours, although it seemed he really wanted to stay a cat.

When I’m at my computer, Kurt just likes to hang out and play, so I put Kurt at the computer and I started playing. But Kurt was more interested in the toy so he got down and ended up stealing it from me.

A Day in the Life of Kurt From His POV

Engle also hilariously narrated a day in the life of Kurt from start to finish.