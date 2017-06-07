Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Miraculous Young Man Shoots Out of Water Slide and Skims Across a Swimming Pool

by at on

While on vacation in Jamaica, Morgan Evick posted a video on Twitter of a miraculous young man pulling off the impossible by shooting out of a water slide, skimming across a swimming pool, and then sticking the landing as he effortlessly pops up out of the pool. To finish it all off, he quickly slides his shirt back over his head and starts clapping after his epic gliding trick.

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.