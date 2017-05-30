Man Surfs Through the Air on a Drone to Deliver the Game Ball at Portuguese Cup Final Soccer Match

During the Portuguese Cup Final soccer match between Benfica and Vitória de Guimarães, a man surfed through the air on a drone and landed on the field to deliver the game ball.
via Mashable
