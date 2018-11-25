Man Dressed As a Turkey Methodically Attempts to Eat a Whole Turkey While Riding the NYC Subway

In celebration of Thanksgiving, Zeeshan Ali dressed up as a turkey and methodically proceeded to eat a whole turkey while riding the NYC Subway. The hilarious prank was documented by Mr. NYC Subway.
