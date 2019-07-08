The Classic Lou Bega Song ‘Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)’ Recreated With Character Lines From 156 Movies

Movie and video game reviewer Ross John Fearnley aka The Unusual Suspect has created a masterful mashup in which characters from 156 movies sing the lyrics to the classic Lou Bega song “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)”. Rather than using women names from the chorus of the original song, Fearnley instead mixed in character names from the films.

I’ve always wanted to do ‘Mambo No. 5’ because of the unique chorus with the names of the girls being spoken out and I thought it’d be funny to replace those names with the names of various movie characters.

Here’s the original version of the song.