A Mama Grizzly Bear Ferries Her Young Cubs on Her Back Across a River in Southwest Alaska

Over Father’s Day weekend, fisherman Dave Roseman caught the incredible sight of a mama grizzly bear ferrying her young cubs on her back across the Agulowak River near Dillingham, Alaska. This determined mama was probably on her way to catch some salmon for those hungry little mouths.

During a fishing trip for king salmon that included Outdoors Sportsman Group‘s Steve Smith, the bears — with the cubs clinging to the back of the mother — were spotted by lodge General Manager Dave Roseman swimming toward shore in front of the GCI Agulowak Retreat lodge located near Dillingham, AK.

