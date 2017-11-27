How the Order of Malta Came to Be a Unique and Exclusive Country Without Territory

The Order of Malta has no real territory, making it the only sovereign entity in the world to exist territory-free, but they do have pretty much everything else a country has. They have coins they have stamps, they have license plates and even passports. Only 500 people have this passport though, making it the most exclusive in the world 105 countries actually recognized the order as a sovereign entity.

In an really interesting video essay, Half as Interesting explains in great detail via animation about the Order of Malta in regard to its complete sovereignty due to its extraterritorial status of being exempted from local law, similar to the way embassies function.

