Orion Dajnowicz of Haggard Racing Co. and his friends made a functioning spare tire for a car out of numerous rolls of duct tape. They tested out the duct tape tire by performing a few burnouts. Dajnowicz and his crew also tried to make a tire out of rubber bands.
