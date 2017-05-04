Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Talented Mixed Media Makeup Artist Transforms Her Own Face Into Gorgeous Decorative Skulls

by at on

Vanessa Davis, a talented makeup and mixed media face artist, creates gorgeous visages loosely inspired by traditional Mexican calaveras (sugar skulls). Using brightly colored shadows and pencils, Davis completes her look with such decorative items as crystals, mirrors and feathers. Davis explained her process and her favorite looks in an interview with Allure.

My top two favorite looks which I have done are currently my Golden Disco Skull and my recent Holographic Star Skull. I created them because I love using color and mixed media in my makeup art to distort the face and add varying shapes and textures. I’m fascinated by the way light hits bone structure and how to amplify and exaggerate this using Swarovski crystals, spikes, large sequins, and chunky glitters.

Tutorials to Davis’ looks are available through her YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages.

via Hello Giggles, My Modern Met

Advertisements

More posts about: Art, Body Art


Like and Share This Post on Facebook



Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.