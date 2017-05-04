Talented Mixed Media Makeup Artist Transforms Her Own Face Into Gorgeous Decorative Skulls

A post shared by ________VANESSA DAVIS________ (@the_wigs_and_makeup_manager) on Apr 25, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Vanessa Davis, a talented makeup and mixed media face artist, creates gorgeous visages loosely inspired by traditional Mexican calaveras (sugar skulls). Using brightly colored shadows and pencils, Davis completes her look with such decorative items as crystals, mirrors and feathers. Davis explained her process and her favorite looks in an interview with Allure.

My top two favorite looks which I have done are currently my Golden Disco Skull and my recent Holographic Star Skull. I created them because I love using color and mixed media in my makeup art to distort the face and add varying shapes and textures. I’m fascinated by the way light hits bone structure and how to amplify and exaggerate this using Swarovski crystals, spikes, large sequins, and chunky glitters.

Tutorials to Davis’ looks are available through her YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages.

A post shared by ________VANESSA DAVIS________ (@the_wigs_and_makeup_manager) on Apr 17, 2017 at 3:05am PDT

A post shared by ________VANESSA DAVIS________ (@the_wigs_and_makeup_manager) on Nov 8, 2016 at 2:37pm PST

A post shared by ________VANESSA DAVIS________ (@the_wigs_and_makeup_manager) on Nov 17, 2016 at 6:40pm PST

A post shared by ________VANESSA DAVIS________ (@the_wigs_and_makeup_manager) on Nov 12, 2016 at 12:54pm PST

A post shared by ________VANESSA DAVIS________ (@the_wigs_and_makeup_manager) on Oct 14, 2016 at 3:49pm PDT

via Hello Giggles, My Modern Met