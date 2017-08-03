Makeup Artist Creates Mystifying Optical Illusions

Vancouver, Canada makeup artist Mimi Choi has used her incredible skills to create mystifying optical illusions on herself and on others. Mimi shared more of her mind blowing work on Instagram and Facebook.
via My Modern Met
