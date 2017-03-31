Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Mail Carrier Looks Forward to Her Daily Encounter With a Cat Who Attacks Her Through the Window

by at on

Ontario Mail Carrier Debra Anderson captured the hilarious sight of the fierce tuxedo cat who tries to attack her through the window on a daily basis. Although Anderson nervously jumps whenever the cat hits the glass, she looks forward to this feline encounter every day.

…It is the highlight of my route and I love him! Scarier than any dog yet….Pretty sure it would rip my face off if the glass window didn’t keep him in. Hamilton, Ontario alarm system. “Protect this House” …I love my job so much and this cat truly makes my day. It’s hate for me “could” hurt my feeling…just the one…but I feel there may be a deeper issue at hand. Pretty sure it wants to kill me.

Canada Mail Carrier Cat Attack

via reddit

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.