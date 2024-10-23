A Macabre Orchestra Automata Made of Wooden Skeleton Musicians

Italian artist Amedeo Capelli of Stoccafisso Design created a wonderfully macabre orchestra made up of skeleton musicians. Like his other creations, this orchestra was hand carved and attached by wire, hooks, wooden gears, and cams to a handle that coaxed each “musician” into movement, making the orchestra look as if they were playing Dies Irae by Giuseppe Verdi.

Ladies and gentlemen, the macabre orchestra is proud to introduce the ghost choir, take your seats, open your ears and enjoy this concert in the candle-lit darkness

Capelli built this incredible kinetic sculpture for Halloween 2023, but it truly has lasting amusement any time of the year.

It was supposed to be the special video for Halloween, but it turned out to be one of the most complex works I’ve ever made. It took me thousands of pieces of wood, rope, iron, aluminum and three weeks of intense work to finish this Macabre Orchestra, I hope it impresses you with the dark notes of Giuseppe Verdi’s Dies Irae

Orchestra Macabre Christmas

Other Halloween Automata

via Nag on the Lake