Rian Johnson explains why Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) isolated himself from the galaxy and sheds some light on the legendary Jedi’s internal struggle in footage from the Star Wars: The Last Jedi bonus documentary, “The Director and the Jedi.”
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by EmailPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.