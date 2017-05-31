Laughing Squid

Logan Lucky, A Comedy Film Set in the World of NASCAR Starring Channing Tatum and Adam Driver

Bleecker Street released the first official trailer for Logan Lucky, an upcoming comedy film set in the world of NASCAR directed by Steven Soderbergh and based on a screenplay by Rebecca Blunt. It will star Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Katherine Waterston, Seth MacFarlane, Daniel Craig, Katie Holmes, and Hilary Swank. The film is scheduled to cruise into theaters on August 18th, 2017

Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The production shot at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the actual NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 and the Bank of America 500, as well as at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In a fun twist, six NASCAR stars pop up in non-driver cameo roles in the film. (read more)

